Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – First-degree relative: Opinion 20-56

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – First-degree relative: Opinion 20-56

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics  First-degree relative Opinion 20-56 Background: The inquiring judge’s first-degree relative is an attorney employed by the private law practice of an assistant district attorney who regularly appears in the judge’s court. The judge’s relative works in the areas of trust and estates, family law, and real estate. He is supervised ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo