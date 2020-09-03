Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Copyright: James H. Fischer v. Sandra F. Forrest, et al.

Second Circuit – Copyright: James H. Fischer v. Sandra F. Forrest, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright Statutory damages – Copyright management information removal James H. Fischer v. Sandra F. Forrest, et al. 18-2955-cv, 18-2959-cv Judges Parker, Chin, and Cote Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his copyright infringement and copyright management information removal claims. The controversy arose from the defendants’ own version of a honey-harvesting ...

