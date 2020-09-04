Don't Miss
Juror inquiry denied in Wilbern case

Defense questioned foreperson after verdict

By: Bennett Loudon September 4, 2020 0

A federal judge has ended an inquiry into the conduct of the jury foreperson in the trial of Richard Leon Wilbern, who was convicted of the fatal robbery of the Xerox Federal Credit Union. In November, Wilbern was found guilty of fatally shooting Raymond Batzel during the robbery. The mandatory sentence in the case is life ...

