Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 25, 2020 85 NOT PROVIDED DAVIS, JENNIFER A to DANIELS, MELINDA Property Address: Liber: 12382 Page: 0270 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $128,000.00 14420 BURRIS, JACOB et ano to FOLWELL, JACOB et ano Property Address: 100 SWAMP ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12382 Page: 0189 Tax Account: 099.02-1-5.1 Full Sale Price: $182,000.00 FLANSBURG, JASON F et al to ...

