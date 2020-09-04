Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 16, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 16, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED WIESEN, JAMES 526 LICIA LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - JACKSON, KARLA S 1060 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - SCHANNELL, HALL A 994 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - BURFORD, TREVON & GAY, EMMA 23 STRATHMORE CIRCLE ATP C, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo