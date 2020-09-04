Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 25, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 25, 2020 117 NOT PROVIDED BEATY, GERLEEN Property Address: 64 MEYERHILL CIRCLE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,297.00 BETANCOURT, JAVIER Property Address: 110 MAYFLOWER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GANDHI, ALOK Amount: $75,000.00 FERRARI, DAVID Property Address: 46 PLACID PLACE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 MCCH, LLC Property Address: 1501 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: FIVE ...

