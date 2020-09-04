Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 16-20, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 16-20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 16, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BUCHOLZ, ARDEN K Appoints: BUCHOLZ, MARK K FRANTZ, JOSEPHINE L Appoints: FRANTZ, ROBERT ILG, ANN C Appoints: ILG, ROBERT J SALIM, MITCHELL Appoints: MARKOWSKI, PAMELA A TEOHAREV, LINDA Appoints: TEOHAREV, ANGEL ZONA, MARY CATHERINE Appoints: ZONA, RICHARD ZONA, RICHARD Appoints: ZONA, MARY CATHERINE REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY VANDEUSEN, FRANK A Appoints: SANCOMB, ESTELLE JOAN VANDEUSEN, FRANK ...

