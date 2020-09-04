Don't Miss
Officers fatally shoot suspect in Portland protest killing

By: The Associated Press September 4, 2020 0

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — A team of law enforcement officers fatally shot a man suspected of being the gunman who killed a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a ...

