Census Bureau stops layoffs for door knockers after order

Census Bureau stops layoffs for door knockers after order

By: The Associated Press MIKE SCHNEIDER September 8, 2020 0

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two days after a federal judge ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to stop winding down 2020 census operations for the time being, the statistical agency said Tuesday in court papers that it's refraining from laying off some census takers and it's restoring some quality-control steps. The Census Bureau said it's refraining from laying ...

