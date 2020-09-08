Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded August 26, 2020

Deeds Recorded August 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded August 26, 2020                83   14428 FABER BUILDERS INC to VERMA, MAHESH C et al Property Address: 21 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12383 Page: 0203 Tax Account: 159.01-2-42 Full Sale Price: $315,312.00 14445 MANCHESTER, DIANE L et al to BUCHSBAUM, GUNHILDE et al Property Address: 409 SOUTH LINCOLN ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12382 Page: 0441 Tax Account: 152.22-3-31 Full Sale Price: $128,500.00 14450 BLUM, MARTHA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo