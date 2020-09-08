Don't Miss
House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

By: The Associated Press MATTHEW DALY September 8, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — House Democrats said Tuesday they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of campaign finance laws. Five people who worked for DeJoy's former company, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by ...

