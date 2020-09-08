Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 20, 2020

Judgments Recorded July 20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 20, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT EVERYONE MATTERS INC 40 MANORSHIRE DRIVE APARTMENT 3, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $43,000.00 Gilasso, Brenda Favor: Crossbridge LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $12,220.02 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT BRANDON, CAMERON J et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BULTER, DEBRA Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA COLEMAN, MALCOLM JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo