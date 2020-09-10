Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 28, 2020 82 NOT PROVIDED ROONEY, JOHN to VASILE, PENNY G et ano Property Address: 475 CHEESE FACTORY ROAD, MENDON NY Liber: 12384 Page: 0345 Tax Account: 222.02-1-17.32 Full Sale Price: $35,000.00 14420 LARSON, BERNARD W et al to MULLEN, JULIANA Property Address: 2148 IRELAND ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12384 Page: 0256 Tax Account: 041.02-1-11 Full ...

