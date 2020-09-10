Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 22, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 22, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KOWALSKI, MONTIN Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DREXLER, MARK ANDREW Amount: $20,982.65 MARINER FINANCE, LLC MARINER FINANCE, LLC MARINER FINANCE, LLC, MARINER FINANCE, LLC MARINER FINANCE, LLC MARIN Favor: RODRIGUEZ, EDGAR Amount: $1,333.34 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, COUNTY COURT GALLO, PATRICK R Favor: NYS PEOPLE HAWKINS, NATALIE Favor: NYS PEOPLE WILLIAMS, PAIGE N Favor: NYS PEOPLE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, FAMILY COURT SKELLEN, RICHARD W Favor: LATHERS, DENISE A JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo