Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 28, 2020 104 NOT PROVIDED CDD ASSOCIATES LLC & CDD ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 1524 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $39,950.02 14445 KRAATZ, SUMMER Property Address: 223 EAST AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $135,800.00 LUDWIG, PAULA J Property Address: 240 W IVY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: ...

