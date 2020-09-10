Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 22, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY IERARDI, ROBERTA H Appoints: BIRD, MARGUERITE IERARDI KRONENBERGER, KEVIN G Appoints: KENYON, EDWARD C MIKEL, LYNNE M Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY J MURPHY, MARY L Appoints: MANNELLA, ANN M SANDY, JEAN M Appoints: IULA, LINDA J US BANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WOOD, TIMOTHY J Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY J

