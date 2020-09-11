ATTORNEY

Country law office needs attorney to take over a practice of 50 years duration. The practice is located 6 miles from Canandaigua in Ontario County, and two miles from the Thruway. This is a general practice: wills, estates, real estate, adoptions; no matrimonial or Family Court. One attorney remains, who handles exclusively criminal matters. The leased office is spacious; the office is fully equipped with networked work stations and a legal search engine. We have a real estate paralegal with over thirty years experience with us. We need an experienced wills and estates paralegal. Ours is retiring after over thirty years with us. The goal is not the sale of this practice, but passing it on to an attorney who will be a lasting resource for this community.

Please email all resumes and inquiries to: johntyo@ztelaw.com