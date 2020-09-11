Class action suit filed against Cobblestone Creek

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija September 11, 2020 0

A class action suit has been filed against Cobblestone Creek Country Club, alleging the facility misled banquet customers with regard to billing practices and thus created a gratuity shortfall for servers, bartenders and other service staff. Court papers say Cobblestone Creek included a 20 percent "administrative fee" on the bill for weddings, banquets and other events ...

