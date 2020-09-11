Don't Miss
Home / News / Modica Law Firm celebrates 25 years

Modica Law Firm celebrates 25 years

Law is now a family business

By: Bennett Loudon September 11, 2020 0

When Steven V. Modica opened Modica Law Firm in 1995, someone told him he wouldn’t last six months. “That person was right. Now it’s 24 years and six months past that,” said Modica, whose firm will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Nov. 1. “That’s motivated me. I’ve got to earn it every day and I hope to ...

