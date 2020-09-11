Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 22, 2020 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT SIMMONS, ERIK Favor: CRUES, ARENA M et ano Amount: TURTURRO, FRANK A Favor: SALOTTI, KATHERINE et ano Amount: WALKER, TERRELL Favor: BENJAMIN, TOMIKA et ano Amount: WALKER, TERRELL Favor: BENJAMIN, TOMIKA et ano Amount: WATKINS, SAMUEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Amount: WIGGINS, SHAQUAN Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: WILLIAMS, COREY Favor: LEBRON, LEIRAM et ano Attorney: DAVID MORABITO JR ESQ Amount: WILLIAMS, JOSHUA W Favor: SHELTON, CRYSTAL et ano Attorney: DAVID ...

