Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 31, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 31, 2020 160 NOT PROVIDED COOKE, JOANNE Property Address: 755 NORTH  ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: GREECE TOWN OF Amount: $6,000.00 FIESEL, GARY & FIESEL, LAURIE Property Address: 216 RAVINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EVERGREEN SUMMIT LLC Amount: $43,668.75 NOTO, JUDITH A Property Address: 21 SHANBROOK DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: NOTO, JOSEPH A Amount: $12,000.00 14428 EARLEY, NINA Property Address: 260 EULER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo