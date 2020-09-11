Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-68

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Spouse’s employment – Public defender – Eligibility officer Opinion 20-68 Background: A town justice asks about his ethical duties involving the public defender’s office, once his non-attorney spouse begins working there as an eligibility investigator. The eligibility investigator’s role is to screen defendants for financial eligibility prior to representation ...

