Attorneys of the Year winners announced

The Daily Record has selected 16 members of the legal community to receive 2020 Attorneys of the Year awards.

The Daily Record’s Attorneys of the Year awards honor outstanding attorneys through the Leaders in Law, Judicial Excellence and Lifetime Achievement awards.

The Leaders in Law Award honors attorneys who have shown dedication to the legal profession and selfless, tireless commitment to the community.

The Pro Bono Award is presented to a firm whose lawyers show a commitment to doing pro bono work, with a high percentage of lawyers who perform pro bono work and a significant number of pro bono hours donated by the firm as a whole.

The Judicial Excellence Award honors outstanding judges who exemplify the highest standards of judicial excellence; efficiently, expeditiously and objectively manages cases and dockets; and are respected by, and have the confidence of, other judges, court staff, lawyers and others.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes lawyers whose career has helped shape the legal landscape in the Rochester area and who has shown longstanding commitment to the community.

“The 2020 Attorneys of the Year pursue justice through effective representation, civic duty, mentoring and generosity. They exemplify high legal standards in addition to devoting their time and talent to the communities in which they live and work,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record. “The Attorneys of the Year use their savvy and knowledge to pursue the greater good. The Daily Record congratulates this year’s honorees.”

The winners will be honored Nov. 11 at a virtual celebration starting at 6 p.m. at https://nydailyrecord.com/attorneys-of-the-year/. Each of the winners will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. For tickets, visit https://nydailyrecord.com/attorneys-of-the-year/. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Nov. 12 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.NYDailyRecord.com.

Leaders in Law Award

Matthew Belanger, Faraci Lange, LLP

Jaime Cain, Boylan Code LLP

Rachel Clark, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and New York Air National Guard

Elizabeth Cordello, Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Christin Murphy Cornetta, Law Clerk to Hon. Marian Payson, U.S. Magistrate Judge

Lori M. O’Brien, Legal Assistance of Western New York

Mary F. Ognibene, McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Michael F. Perley, Hurwitz & Fine, P.C.

David Shaffer, Woods Oviatt Gilman, LLP

Sara E. Visingard, Harris Beach PLLC

Craig S. Wittlin, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Judicial Excellence Award

Debra A. Martin, New York State Unified Court System

Lifetime Achievement Award

Margaret A. Burt, Private Law Practice

Robert W. Kessler, Esq., Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Alan J. Knauf, Knauf Shaw LLP

Connie O. Walker, Retired, United States District Court, Western District of New York