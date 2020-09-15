Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: The fallacy of ‘free-floating’ trademarks as a distinct business asset

IP Frontiers: The fallacy of ‘free-floating’ trademarks as a distinct business asset

By: Alana M. Fuierer September 15, 2020 0

A trademark (or service mark) is a business asset akin to other forms of intellectual property (e.g., patents, copyrights) and tangible business assets. And, yes, it is true that, just like other tangible or intangible business assets, trademarks frequently are bought, sold, transferred, licensed, and even used as security interest. However, under U.S. law, there ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo