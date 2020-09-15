Don't Miss
Lawsuit: Pennsylvania county jail punishes mentally ill

Lawsuit: Pennsylvania county jail punishes mentally ill

By: The Associated Press CLAUDIA LAUER September 15, 2020 0

Four inmates on Tuesday sued Allegheny County jail and mental health officials, alleging the Pennsylvania facility offers inadequate treatment and medication for inmates with mental health disabilities and often punishes them with extended solitary confinement or excessive force. Lawyers with the Abolitionist Law Center spent over a year interviewing more than 100 current and former inmates ...

