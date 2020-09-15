Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 2, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 2, 2020 78 14420 EMERICK, WILLIAM J to KAMINSKI, JARED S et ano Property Address: 23 LARRIGAN CROSSING, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12386 Page: 0332 Tax Account: 054.02-2-7 Full Sale Price: $190,000.00 SCHLICHTER, JOHN R to CONRADT, CARRIE et ano Property Address: 8423 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12386 Page: 0215 Tax Account: 054.13-2-13 Full ...

