Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 23-24, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 23-24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 23, 2020 LIEN SATISFIED GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Favor: ROC 1 PROPERTIES LLC MECHANICS LIEN COE, BARBARA LETTY Favor: STRUCK & SONS INC Amount: $16,876.07 50 BRIGHT OAKS DRIVE, CHILI NY Liens Filed Recorded July 24, 2020 LIEN SATISFIED DEWEY ROCHESTER LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo