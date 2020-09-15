Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 23-24, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 23-24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 23, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT ADAMS, JAMES L 145 LEXINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT COATES, DAVID 4692 DEWEY AVENUE APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 COLON, ENEIDA et ano Favor: XCEED FINANCIAL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

