Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 2, 2020 138 NOT PROVIDED MAISON PROPERTIES INC & MAISON PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 505-509 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $251,000.00 PETITE MAISON LLC & PETITE MAISON LLC Property Address: 461 AVERILL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $204,000.00 14420 CLEMENTS, CHRISTINE A Property Address: 52 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo