Home / News / 13WHAM faces possible $500,000 fine from FCC

13WHAM faces possible $500,000 fine from FCC

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 16, 2020 0

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed fining 13WHAM TV more than half a million dollars, ruling its parent company failed to negotiate retransmission fees in good faith. Deerfield Media Inc., a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, violated FCC requirements during retransmission negotiations in 2019 with AT&T, the parent company of DirecTV, the FCC has decided. Deerfield Media ...

