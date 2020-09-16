Don't Miss
Home / News / After investigation, legal experts conclude Kodak, executives did not violate any laws

After investigation, legal experts conclude Kodak, executives did not violate any laws

By: Velvet Spicer September 16, 2020 0

An independent legal review of Eastman Kodak Co.’s actions during and ahead of a July announcement that the Rochester manufacturer was in line to receive a massive loan to produce pharmaceuticals has concluded that the company and its executives broke no laws. As a result, Kodak shares (NYSE: KODK) were up more than 40 percent midday ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo