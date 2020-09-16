Don't Miss
Appeals court commutes death sentence of Texas inmate

By: The Associated Press JUAN A. LOZANO September 16, 2020 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas' highest criminal court on Wednesday commuted the death sentence of a Mexican man after agreeing with findings that he was ineligible to be executed because of an intellectual disability. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals changed the death sentence that Juan Lizcano had faced to life in prison without the possibility of ...

