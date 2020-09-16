Don't Miss
Home / News / Family of UPS driver slain in police shootout files lawsuit

Family of UPS driver slain in police shootout files lawsuit

By: The Associated Press TERRY SPENCER September 16, 2020 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A family is suing over the fatal December shooting of a Florida UPS driver who was taken hostage by two robbers and killed in a torrent of gunfire after he and the suspects got stuck in rush-hour traffic. Attorneys representing the two young daughters of driver Frank Ordonez, who died in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo