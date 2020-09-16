Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 3, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 3, 2020 69 NOT PROVIDED UTTARO, CELIA et ano to VETERE, ROBERT J et ano Property Address: 119.60 ACRES OF VACANT LAND ON LAWTON ROAD, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12387 Page: 0046 Tax Account: 040.01-1-34.11 Full Sale Price: $220,000.00 14428 KELLER, KATHERINE M to CRUZ, RAMON LD Property Address: 166 KING ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

