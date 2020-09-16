Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 3, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 3, 2020 101 NOT PROVIDED GREAT MOOSE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 160 HARWICK ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: FOCUSED CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC Amount: $120,000.00 14420 LANGDON, MATTHEW Property Address: 16 OLD ELM DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $10,417.66 14428 CRUZ, RAMON LD Property Address: 166 KING ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $151,900.00 14450 BOCCIOLATT, ...

