Don't Miss
Home / News / Second Circuit split over police search

Second Circuit split over police search

Gun suppressed over Fourth Amendment issue

By: Bennett Loudon September 16, 2020 0

  In a split decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has reversed a lower court ruling and suppressed the physical evidence in a weapon case. Judge Rosemary S. Pooler and Judge Guido Calabresi voted to reverse, while Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston dissented. Pooler wrote the majority opinion, while Calabresi wrote a concurring ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo