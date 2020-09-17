Don't Miss
Home / News / Lobbyist pleads guilty to federal charge

Lobbyist pleads guilty to federal charge

By: Bennett Loudon September 17, 2020 0

Lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy, 50, pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to theft of government money. Gaddy is facing a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Gaddy, who operates the registered lobbying firm Excelsior Advocates LLC, arranged to bribe Assemblyman Joseph Errigo to introduce legislation to impede ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo