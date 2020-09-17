Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 4, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 4, 2020 82 14420 BERTRAM, MATTHEW et ano to TERRITO, STACEY Property Address: 1665 COVELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12387 Page: 0376 Tax Account: 114.03-1-4.22 Full Sale Price: $34,000.00 BOYCE, LAURIE E et ano to LANG, ROBERT A JR Property Address: 75 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12387 Page: 0433 Tax Account: 054.17-1-24 Full ...

