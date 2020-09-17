Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 31, 2020

September 17, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 31, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED PATTERSON, KATHERINE 235 AKRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BROWN, JANELLE MARIE 439C BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - FERRIERAS, KATHERINE 318 BENNINGTON HILLS COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14586 - - SMITH, DAVID JOSHUA 265 DELMAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - SESSION, KEYANA MONIQUE 11 LACROIX ...

