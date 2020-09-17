Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 27-31, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 27, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROWN, HENRENE C. 1063 STOWELL DRIVE 5, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $13,788.76 JUDGMENT SATISFIED POWELL, RENARD et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WESH, EDNER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WHITE, BRIAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, CLEVE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, CORIE N Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

