Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 29, 2020 LIEN RELEASE COTTOM, JOHN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 155 BLUE ASPEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MECHANICS LIEN SILVIA, LAURA Favor: SIGNATURE LANDSCAPE Amount: $7,500.00 13 MATLYN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

