Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 4, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 4, 2020 95 NOT PROVIDED ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 83 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FOCUSED CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC Amount: $65,000.00 14445 FREEMAN, SHAYNA M Property Address: 1009 ROOSEVELT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $128,000.00 FREEMAN, SHAYNA M Property Address: 1009 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: M&T ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo