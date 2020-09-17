Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 31, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOKF NA Appoints: RUTH RUHL PC DERLETH, BERNARD Appoints: DERLETH, DEBRA M HOLT, JUSTIN W Appoints: WINN, SUZANNE IGLOO SERIES IV TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC KOEGST, WILMA Appoints: FAGENBAUM, BARBARA J NEWMAN, SARAH Appoints: AUGUSTY, LAURIE NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION SHANNON, DONALD C Appoints: ...

