New court will address pandemic-related evictions

New court will address pandemic-related evictions

Special programs will help tenants

By: Bennett Loudon September 17, 2020 0

Court officials and local leaders have announced a new effort to help tenants facing possible eviction because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, U.S Rep. Joe Morelle, Seventh Judicial District Administrative Judge Craig Doran, and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the new Monroe County Special COVID Intervention Part (SCIP) court structure ...

