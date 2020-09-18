Bill would preempt NY’s Scaffold Law on federal infrastructure projects

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija September 18, 2020 0

Western New York lawmakers Chris Jacobs and Tom Reed have proposed legislation that would supersede the state's Scaffold Law on any infrastructure project receiving federal funding. The Infrastructure Expansion Act, introduced in the House on Sept. 11, would assign a comparative liability standard, with a worker's culpability for an injury figured into any negligence claim. Under New ...

