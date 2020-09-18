Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 3, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 3, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED ALDRIDGE, TORY Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT BASKIN, REECE R Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT BUGGS, DYNASTY Y Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT DONALDSON, JOSHUA K Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT FEDELE, JOSEPH P Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT GIZZARELLI, JOHN O Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT GROWNEY, ERIN R Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT IHNATIUK, BRYAN M Favor: CLARKSON TOWN COURT KIMMERLY, KEVIN G Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT LEVCHUK, OLGA Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT MANOLT, EDWARD J Favor: ...

