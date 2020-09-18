Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 8, 2020 165 NOT PROVIDED ONIMUS, MARY BETH Property Address: 353 COBB TERRACE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $24,767.24 14420 BUMBARGER, DIANNE E & BUMBARGER, KIRT W Property Address: 5095 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $22,000.00 CASTRICONE, KENNETH D & CASTRICONE, LISA R Property Address: 5755 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

