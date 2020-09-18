Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 3

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 3, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BEHNKE, CHARMA M Appoints: DALY, HEATHER L DALY, MICHAEL P Appoints: DALY, HEATHER L ELIAS, DOROTHY K Appoints: COHEN, KAREN HAMAD, GADIR ABU Appoints: SAFADI, EMAN HURA, MARY E Appoints: HURA, MARK R LABELLA, SALVATORE Appoints: LABELLA, CYNTHIA

