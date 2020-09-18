Don't Miss
Home / News / State official held liable in federal court

State official held liable in federal court

Post-release supervision imposed by prison officials

By: Bennett Loudon September 18, 2020 0

A federal judge has ruled that a New York state prison official is liable for incarcerating an inmate beyond the sentence imposed by a judge. The case will now move to the next phase where damages will be decided. Plaintiff Shawn Michael Vincent is suing Anthony J. Annucci, a former executive in the state Department of Correctional ...

