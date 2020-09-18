Don't Miss
Woman charged with threatening congressman

Woman charged with threatening congressman

By: Bennett Loudon September 18, 2020

Bethann Marie Wallace, 48, of Baldwinsville, Onondaga County, has been charged with interstate communication of a threat for threatening to kill a member of Congress. Wallace is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. On July 10, the Washington D.C. office of U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-Onondaga) received a threatening ...

